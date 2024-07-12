West Japan Railway Completes Stock Compensation

West Japan Railway Company (JP:9021) has released an update.

West Japan Railway Company has concluded the payment process for the disposal of its treasury stock, which is part of a restricted stock compensation scheme for its executives and directors. A total of 55,796 shares were sold at ¥2,879 each, amounting to ¥160,636,684. The shares were allocated to directors, executive officers, administrative officers, and technical officers on July 12, 2024.

