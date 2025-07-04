West Japan Railway Company Announces Share Buyback Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

West Japan Railway Company ( (JP:9021) ) just unveiled an update.

West Japan Railway Company announced the acquisition of its own shares as part of a strategic decision made by its Board of Directors. In June 2025, the company acquired 2,839,800 shares at an aggregate price of ¥8,931,642,700, as part of a larger plan to acquire up to 20 million shares by September 2025, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

West Japan Railway Company operates in the transportation industry, primarily providing railway services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and focuses on serving the western region of Japan.

