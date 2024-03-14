West High Yield Completes Funding Milestone

West High Yield Resources (TSE:WHY) has released an update.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. has successfully completed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $528,500 through the issuance of over 2 million units at $0.25 each. These funds are earmarked for advancing the company’s permitting process and bolstering general working capital. The company is known for its commitment to eco-friendly mining practices at its Record Ridge magnesium deposit in British Columbia.

