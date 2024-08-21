West Elk Capital Adjusts Stake in Windward Ltd.

Windward Ltd. (GB:WNWD) has released an update.

West Elk Capital, LLC has notified of a significant change in their holdings in Windward Ltd., crossing the threshold on August 16, 2024, with a resulting total voting rights possession of 4.99%. This change was formally reported to the issuer and the FCA on August 20, 2024. The notification indicates that West Elk Capital, LLC now holds directly 4,420,000 ordinary shares with no additional voting rights through financial instruments.

