West Cobar Metals Strikes High-Grade Minerals

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has reported substantial high-grade critical mineral findings at their Salazar Project, following a 63-hole drilling program. The results indicate significant intercepts of rare earth elements, titanium dioxide, scandium, and aluminum, potentially expanding the current resources at the Newmont deposit. These findings also bolster the company’s prospects for copper mineralization within their Fraser Range tenements.

