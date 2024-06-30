West Cobar Metals Eyes Promising Copper-Gold Targets

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has identified high-priority Iron Oxide Copper-Gold targets in its 100%-owned Salazar Project in Western Australia, with plans to further investigate and fast-track them for potential drilling. Despite historical limited exploration due to a thin layer of surface cover, the company’s review of geophysical data suggests significant untapped potential. The upcoming exploration strategy includes ground truthing, gravity infill, geochemical sampling, and air core drilling, which could lead to more advanced drilling methods.

