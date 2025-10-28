West Coast Silver Strengthens Technical Advisory Board with Key Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Errawarra Resources Ltd. ( (AU:WCE) ) is now available.

West Coast Silver Limited has appointed David Lewis and Ian Stockton to its newly formed Technical Advisory Board to enhance its exploration capabilities at the Elizabeth Hill project. These appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s structural targeting and discovery efforts, potentially accelerating discoveries in the Munni Munni corridor, thereby improving its industry positioning and stakeholder value.

More about Errawarra Resources Ltd.

West Coast Silver Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver and gold resources. The company is particularly involved in projects that require structural targeting and drill optimization, with a market focus on high-grade silver discoveries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,352,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.56M

