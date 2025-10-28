West Coast Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Finds at Elizabeth Hill

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Errawarra Resources Ltd. ( (AU:WCE) ).

West Coast Silver Limited reported exceptional results from its inaugural drilling campaign at the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project, with significant high-grade silver intercepts. The company has commenced a new phase of diamond drilling to explore further potential and is planning an air core program to target high-priority areas. The company also completed a $6.125 million capital raising, positioning itself to advance exploration efforts and potentially enhance its market position in the silver mining sector.

More about Errawarra Resources Ltd.

West Coast Silver Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on silver exploration and extraction. The company holds a significant interest in the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, as well as other tenements in the area, targeting high-grade silver deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 3,342,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.56M

