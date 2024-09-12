Wesdome Gold Mines Welcomes New Senior VP

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) has released an update.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ronald ‘Jono’ Lawrence as the Senior Vice President of Exploration and Resources, a move that is expected to significantly bolster the company’s resource growth and reserve replacement strategies. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Lawrence brings a successful track record from his previous role at Endeavour Mining where he led substantial resource expansions.

For further insights into TSE:WDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.