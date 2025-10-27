Wesdome Discovers New Mineralized Zone at Kiena’s Dubuisson Deposit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wesdome Gold Mines ( (TSE:WDO) ) has provided an update.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has announced the discovery of a new mineralized zone at the Dubuisson deposit within its Kiena Mine Complex. This new zone, intersected by drill hole DB-25-068, returned 4.1 g/t Au over 25.8 metres, indicating significant potential for resource expansion and future bulk-tonnage mineralization. The discovery is strategically significant due to its proximity to existing infrastructure and its geological similarities to the adjacent Goldex mine. The ongoing drilling campaign aims to further explore this underexplored deposit, with plans for additional drilling in the coming year.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WDO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WDO is a Outperform.

Wesdome Gold Mines has a strong financial foundation, supported by robust profitability and strategic growth initiatives. The technical indicators suggest a positive trend, though momentum is limited. Valuation is reasonable, and the earnings call provided a balanced view of strengths and challenges, with strategic actions positioning the company for future growth.

More about Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a company operating in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Kiena Mine Complex in Val-d’Or, Québec, and is dedicated to expanding its resource base and enhancing production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 844,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.24B

