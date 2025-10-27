WeRide and Uber Launch Autonomous Robotaxi Service in Saudi Arabia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from WeRide ( (WRD) ).

On October 27, 2025, WeRide and Uber announced the launch of autonomous Robotaxi passenger rides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first time autonomous vehicles are available on the Uber platform in the country. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to promote smart and sustainable mobility and represents a significant milestone in Uber’s partnership with the Transport General Authority. Initially, each Robotaxi will include a vehicle operator to ensure safety, with plans to transition to fully driverless operations in the future. This launch follows WeRide’s previous achievements, including being the first AV technology company to complete Saudi Arabia’s Regulatory Sandbox for AV Piloting and the public launch of WeRide on the Uber platform in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2024.

The most recent analyst rating on (WRD) stock is a Hold with a $10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WeRide stock, see the WRD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRD is a Neutral.

WeRide Inc.’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis provides some support with medium-term moving averages, but the lack of profitability and dividend yield weighs heavily on the valuation. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on WRD stock, click here.

More about WeRide

WeRide is a global leader in the autonomous driving industry and the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, catering to mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide’s technology has been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 11 countries and has received autonomous driving permits in seven markets, including China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US.

Average Trading Volume: 7,072,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.33B

See more insights into WRD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue