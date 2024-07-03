Wenye Group Delays Transaction Circular Dispatch

Wenye Group Holdings Limited (HK:1802) has released an update.

Wenye Group Holdings Limited announced a delay in sending out the circular related to connected transactions, which was initially scheduled for dispatch by 3rd July 2024. The circular is now expected to be delivered to shareholders by 2nd August 2024 due to the need for additional time to compile the required information. This document will provide important details about the Subscription Agreements, advice from the Independent Board Committee, and notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

