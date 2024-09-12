Wenye Group Announces New Auditor Appointment

Wenye Group Holdings Limited (HK:1802) has released an update.

Wenye Group Holdings Limited has appointed Beijing Xinghua Caplegend CPA Limited as its new auditor effective from 11th September 2024, following the resignation of former auditor ZHONGHUI ANDA. The company’s audit committee thoroughly evaluated factors like service proposals, team experience, and compliance with regulatory standards before recommending Beijing Xinghua, which the Board deems suitable for the role. This change is considered to align with the company’s and its shareholders’ best interests.

