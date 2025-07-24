Wenye Group Announces Board Changes with New Non-Executive Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Wenye Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1802) ) is now available.

Wenye Group Holdings Limited has announced changes in its board of directors, with the resignation of Mr. Li Hongxing as Non-Executive Director and the appointment of Ms. Jia Yuanyuan to the same position, effective July 24, 2025. Ms. Jia brings over 15 years of experience in financial management and education, which is expected to strengthen the company’s financial oversight and strategic planning capabilities. The board expressed gratitude to Mr. Li for his contributions and welcomed Ms. Jia, highlighting the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and leadership.

Average Trading Volume: 2,906,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$36.59M

