Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Merger Agreement Terminated

An update from Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. ( (WTMA) ) is now available.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. announced that the merger agreement with Critical Mineral Recovery, Inc., originally set to close by June 30, 2025, was terminated on July 3, 2025. This termination may impact the company’s strategic plans and market positioning, as the anticipated business combination will not proceed, potentially affecting stakeholders’ expectations.

More about Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 5,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $50.84M

