Welsbach Approves Merger with Evolution Metals

The latest announcement is out from Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. ( (WTMA) ).

On June 26, 2025, Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. held a Business Combination Special Meeting and an Extension Special Meeting where stockholders approved several proposals, including a merger agreement with Evolution Metals LLC, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary under the new name Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. The meetings also resulted in amendments to the company’s charter and trust agreement to extend the deadline for a business combination, with significant stockholder redemptions impacting the trust account balance.

More about Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 2,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $38.38M

