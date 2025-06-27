Welltower Issues $1.25 Billion in New Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Welltower ( (WELL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Welltower OP LLC issued $1.25 billion in notes, comprising $600 million of 4.500% Notes due 2030 and $650 million of 5.125% Notes due 2035. The proceeds from these notes are intended for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment and investment in healthcare and seniors housing properties, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on expanding its real estate portfolio in these sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (WELL) stock is a Buy with a $155.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Welltower stock, see the WELL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WELL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WELL is a Outperform.

Welltower’s overall score reflects its robust financial performance and positive earnings call, indicating strong operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives. However, a high P/E ratio and low dividend yield suggest potential overvaluation, which, along with macroeconomic uncertainties, are notable risks.

More about Welltower

Welltower is a company that operates in the healthcare real estate industry, focusing on investment in healthcare and seniors housing properties.

Average Trading Volume: 3,148,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $100.3B

