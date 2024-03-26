Wellfield Embraces Optimism with DeFi Innovations

Wellfield Technologies Inc (TSE:WFLD) has released an update.

Wellfield Technologies Inc. advances its foothold in the DeFi space by launching a series of initiatives within the Optimism ecosystem, including a tokenized gold ecosystem, an upgraded Tradewind Ledger, and a self-custody wallet through Coinmama’s mobile app. These initiatives are part of a strategic shift to leverage the shared network effects of Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, aiming to provide scalable, secure, and user-friendly DeFi experiences. The company is also preparing to introduce innovative DeFi protocols, targeting liquidity management and Bitcoin leverage, set to roll out later in the year.

