WellCell Holdings Announces New Hong Kong Address

WellCell Holdings Co., Limited has announced that effective from 22 August 2024, their principal place of business in Hong Kong will be relocated to a new address in Wan Chai. The contact information such as website, email, and phone numbers will remain the same. The announcement was made by the Chairman and Executive Director, Jia Zhengyi, confirming the board’s decision.

