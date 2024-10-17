WELL Health’s Wisp Unveils New Women’s Weight Care

WELL Health Technologies Corp (TSE:WELL) has released an update.

WELL Health Technologies Corp’s subsidiary, Wisp, has launched a comprehensive weight care vertical to support women with hormonal imbalances, offering personalized online consultations and access to four weight care solutions, including GLP-1 medications. This initiative aligns with Wisp’s mission to empower women through all stages of their healthcare journey by addressing critical health needs related to hormonal conditions such as perimenopause and PCOS. By integrating these innovative treatments, Wisp aims to enhance women’s health outcomes and position itself at the forefront of digital women’s healthcare.

