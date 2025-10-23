WELL Health Technologies to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WELL Health Technologies Corp ( (TSE:WELL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. announced it will release its Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 financial results on November 6, 2025. The company will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the results, which could provide insights into its operational performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WELL) stock is a Buy with a C$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WELL Health Technologies Corp stock, see the TSE:WELL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WELL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WELL is a Neutral.

WELL Health Technologies Corp’s overall score is primarily impacted by its strong revenue growth but hampered by profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, and valuation is weak due to negative earnings. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about WELL Health Technologies Corp

WELL Health Technologies Corp. is a digital healthcare company that aims to enhance health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and patients globally. The company offers a comprehensive healthcare and digital platform with front and back-office management software applications, supporting over 42,000 healthcare providers across the US and Canada. WELL operates the largest healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 220 clinics and focuses on specialized markets in the US such as gastrointestinal, women’s health, primary care, and mental health.

Average Trading Volume: 1,120,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.24B

