Weichai Power Co. Reports Unusual Share Price and Volume Movements

Weichai Power Co ( (HK:2338) ) has issued an update.

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has observed an unusual increase in both the price and trading volume of its shares. The company’s board of directors has stated that they are unaware of any specific reasons for these movements and have advised shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Weichai Power Co

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of engines, powertrains, and related automotive components. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is recognized for its significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 12,662,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$149.6B

