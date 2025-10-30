Weichai Power Co. Releases 2025 Q3 Report Highlighting Transparency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Weichai Power Co ( (HK:2338) ).

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has released its third quarterly report for 2025, ensuring stakeholders of the authenticity, accuracy, and completeness of the disclosed information. The report, which has not been audited, emphasizes the company’s commitment to transparency and legal compliance, reflecting its stable position in the market and dedication to maintaining investor trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2338) stock is a Hold with a HK$17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Weichai Power Co stock, see the HK:2338 Stock Forecast page.

More about Weichai Power Co

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of powertrain systems, including engines, transmissions, and axles. The company operates within the automotive and equipment manufacturing industry, focusing on providing high-quality power solutions to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 11,125,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$134.3B

For an in-depth examination of 2338 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue