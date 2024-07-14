Weichai Power Anticipates Major Profit Jump

Weichai Power Co (HK:2338) has released an update.

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has announced an expected net profit increase of 40% to 60% for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period the previous year. This substantial growth is attributed to the company’s efforts in optimizing business operations and implementing cost-reduction and efficiency-increasing measures. Shareholders and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:2338 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.