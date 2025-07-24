Weibo Corporation to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 14

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Weibo Corp Class A ( (HK:9898) ) has issued an update.

Weibo Corporation has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 14, 2025, to approve and release the company’s unaudited financial results for the second quarter and interim period ending June 30, 2025. The results will be published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website and Weibo’s own site after trading hours in Hong Kong and before the U.S. market opens. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and performance, potentially impacting investor decisions and market perceptions.

More about Weibo Corp Class A

Weibo Corporation is a social media company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, known for its microblogging platform that serves as a popular social networking service in China. It operates with a focus on digital advertising and social media engagement, catering primarily to the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 150,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.91B

