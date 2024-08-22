Weibo Aligns Financial Reports with Global Standards

Weibo (WB) has released an update.

Weibo has successfully reconciled its financial statements from U.S. GAAP to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2024, as confirmed by PricewaterhouseCoopers. The audit firm’s limited assurance engagement found no discrepancies in the financial information reported under U.S. GAAP and the converted IFRS amounts. Key financial figures were adjusted for differences in accounting policies, including those related to convertible debts, leases, fair value investments, share-based compensation, and redeemable non-controlling interests.

