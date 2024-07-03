Weebit Nano Strengthens Director Shareholdings

Weebit Nano Ltd. (AU:WBT) has released an update.

Weebit Nano Ltd., an innovative developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology, announces the conversion of performance rights into ordinary shares for its directors under the Employee Incentive Option Plan. This strategic move aims to further align director interests with those of shareholders and support the growth of the company, which specializes in high-performance, energy-efficient memory solutions for electronic products.

