Weebit Nano Reports First Revenue, Increased Loss

Weebit Nano Ltd. reported its first revenue of $1,017,788 for the fiscal year ended June 2024, a significant milestone from the previous year’s $NIL, though the company also disclosed an increased loss after tax by 6% to $41,245,241. The firm’s net tangible asset per share decreased from 45.092 cents to 32.530 cents, and it did not declare or pay any dividends for the year.

