Weebit Nano Ltd Issues New Shares, Assures Compliance

Weebit Nano Ltd. (AU:WBT) has released an update.

Weebit Nano Ltd, an innovative developer of semiconductor memory technology, has issued 130,400 new shares following the exercise of performance rights under the company’s Employee Incentive Option Plan. The shares were issued without requiring disclosure under certain parts of the Corporations Act, and Weebit assures compliance with all necessary provisions as of the notice date. Their cutting-edge Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology promises to enhance performance and efficiency for a wide array of electronic devices.

