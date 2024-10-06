Wecon Holdings Switches Auditor Amid Cost Review

Wecon Holdings Ltd. (HK:1793) has released an update.

Wecon Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Ernst & Young as its auditor due to a failure to agree on remuneration for the upcoming financial year, despite no other disagreements. The company is currently seeking a new auditor to maintain cost-effectiveness and enhance corporate governance. Wecon has expressed gratitude towards Ernst & Young for their services since 2019 and assures that the transition will not affect the annual audit.

