Webuild Expands Role in Saudi Arabia with USD 600 Million Diriyah Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Webuild SpA ( (IT:WBD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Webuild has secured new contracts worth USD 600 million for the Diriyah Square project in Saudi Arabia, increasing its total project value in the region to USD 2 billion. This development strengthens Webuild’s presence in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the transformation of Diriyah into a major cultural and commercial hub, and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to significant infrastructure projects in the Kingdom.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:WBD) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Webuild SpA stock, see the IT:WBD Stock Forecast page.

More about Webuild SpA

Webuild is a global leader in the design and construction of large complex infrastructures, focusing on sustainable mobility, hydroelectric energy, water management, and green buildings. Operating in about 50 countries, the company has completed over 3,700 projects, including significant works like the expansion of the Panama Canal and the Third Bosphorus Bridge. Webuild is headquartered in Italy and is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 37.32%

Average Trading Volume: 1,415,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.82B

For detailed information about WBD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue