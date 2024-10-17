Webster Financial Reports Strong Q3 Amid Market Challenges

Webster Financial ( (WBS) ) has issued an update.

Webster Financial Corporation reported a solid third quarter for 2024 with a net income of $188.8 million, despite facing challenging market conditions. The company saw growth in both deposits and loans, with revenue hitting $647.6 million. While adjusted earnings per share were $1.34, strategic restructuring and securities repositioning impacted net earnings. Webster’s strategic focus on reducing commercial real estate exposure and enhancing capital ratios contributed to its strong performance, making it an interesting stock to watch in the financial sector.

