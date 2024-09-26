Webstep ASA Announces Share Buyback Program

Webstep AS (DE:5ZF) has released an update.

Webstep ASA has initiated a share buyback program of up to NOK 25 million to support its option programs, with the repurchase process managed by SpareBank 1 Markets AS through a reverse bookbuilding mechanism. Shareholders can propose their shares for sale until the bookbuilding period closes on 3 October 2024, with final prices and allocations to be announced shortly thereafter. The company retains the right to adjust the offer size and terms at its discretion.

