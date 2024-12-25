WealthNavi Inc. Projects Increased Profit Amid Strategic Moves

WealthNavi, Inc. (JP:7342) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

WealthNavi Inc. has revised its full-year earnings forecast for 2024, projecting a 52.4% increase in operating profit to 809 million yen, despite a slight decrease in operating revenue. The company attributes this to new product launches and strategic marketing efforts, coupled with cost-saving measures in marketing and personnel expenses.

For further insights into JP:7342 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.