WealthNavi Inc. Projects Increased Profit Amid Strategic Moves

WealthNavi, Inc. (JP:7342) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
WealthNavi Inc. has revised its full-year earnings forecast for 2024, projecting a 52.4% increase in operating profit to 809 million yen, despite a slight decrease in operating revenue. The company attributes this to new product launches and strategic marketing efforts, coupled with cost-saving measures in marketing and personnel expenses.
For further insights into JP:7342 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.