WaveDancer CFO Resigns to Pursue New Opportunities

Timothy G. Hannon, the Chief Financial Officer and principal accounting officer of WaveDancer, Inc., announced his resignation on March 8, 2024, to pursue a new career opportunity, with his departure effective from March 22, 2024. This executive shift could signal changes for WaveDancer and may spark interest among investors tracking management movements and their potential impact on the company’s future.

