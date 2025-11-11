Wave Life Sciences Advances RNA Therapies Amid Financial Progress

Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd ( (WVE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd presented to its investors.

Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd., a biotechnology company, is pioneering RNA medicines to address both rare and common disorders through its innovative PRISM platform. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, the company highlighted significant clinical advancements in its RNA-based treatments, particularly for obesity and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The company also reported a net loss of $53.9 million, an improvement from the previous year’s $61.8 million loss.

Key achievements include the success of WVE-007 in reducing Activin E levels in obesity trials, indicating potential for significant fat loss and muscle preservation. Additionally, WVE-006 showed promising results in AATD treatment by achieving key protein level targets. The company is also advancing its pipeline with WVE-008 for liver disease and exploring a new bifunctional oligonucleotide construct.

Financially, Wave Life Sciences reported $7.6 million in revenue for the quarter, with research and development expenses rising to $45.9 million. The company ended the quarter with $196.2 million in cash, bolstered by additional proceeds and milestones expected to extend its cash runway into the second quarter of 2027.

Looking ahead, Wave Life Sciences is poised to deliver multiple clinical updates and advance its pipeline, with plans to file a New Drug Application for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment in 2026. The company remains focused on leveraging its RNA technologies to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

