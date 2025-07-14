Watts Water Technologies Appoints New CFO Ryan Lada

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Watts Water Technologies ( (WTS) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 14, 2025, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. announced the appointment of Ryan Lada as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 28, 2025. This appointment follows the planned retirement of Shashank Patel, the current CFO, who will assist with the transition. Mr. Lada brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at companies like The AZEK Company and Cantel Medical Corporation. His compensation package includes a base salary of $525,000, participation in various incentive and benefit plans, and additional allowances.

Spark’s Take on WTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WTS is a Outperform.

Watts Water Technologies demonstrates strong financial health and effective strategic management, bolstered by positive earnings results and proactive measures against tariff impacts. However, valuation concerns and potential market challenges in Europe temper the overall score.

More about Watts Water Technologies

