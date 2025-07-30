Watsco Reports Q2 Revenue Drop, Record Profit Margin

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Watsco ( (WSO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In its second quarter 2025 results, Watsco reported a 4% decrease in revenues to $2.06 billion, but achieved a record gross profit margin of 29.3% amidst the transition to A2L refrigerants. Despite softer market conditions, the company expanded its operating margin and continued to invest in technology and customer training to support the regulatory transition, positioning itself to capture market share as the industry adopts new digital tools.

Spark’s Take on WSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WSO is a Outperform.

Watsco’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment drive its overall score. The technical analysis suggests potential resistance, and the high valuation reflects market expectations of future growth. International challenges and product transition issues are secondary factors impacting the score.

More about Watsco

Watsco, Inc. is the largest distributor in the $74 billion North American HVAC market, providing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products. Since 1989, the company has grown through strong organic growth and acquisitions, maintaining a solid financial position with significant investments in technology and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 297,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.46B

