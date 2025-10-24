Waterco Limited Announces Successful AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Waterco Limited ( (AU:WAT) ) has provided an update.

Waterco Limited announced the successful results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were carried by poll. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and is expected to positively impact the company’s governance and operational strategies, reinforcing its industry position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WAT) stock is a Hold with a A$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Waterco Limited stock, see the AU:WAT Stock Forecast page.

Waterco Limited, established in 1981 and listed on the ASX in 1989, is a manufacturer and distributor of a diverse range of products for the international swimming pool and water treatment markets. The company is also the franchisor of Swimart, a leading network of pool and spa retail outlets in Australia and New Zealand, and distributes Zane Pool Heating solutions through Australian dealerships. Waterco operates in over 40 countries, offering swimming pool and spa equipment, chemicals, and water treatment equipment. Its head office is in Sydney, Australia, with international offices and facilities in several countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,057

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$189.9M

