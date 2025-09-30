WaterBridge Infrastructure Upsizes $1.425 Billion Note Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC Class A ( (WBI) ) has issued an update.

On September 30, 2025, WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC announced the pricing of its upsized private placement of senior unsecured notes totaling $1.425 billion, with $825 million due in 2030 and $600 million due in 2033. The proceeds from this offering will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under legacy term loan facilities and for general corporate purposes. This strategic financial move is expected to strengthen WaterBridge’s financial position by addressing its $1.712 billion outstanding borrowings as of September 29, 2025, and support its operations in the water infrastructure sector.

More about Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC Class A

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is a leading integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company operating primarily in the Delaware Basin, North America’s most prolific oil and natural gas basin, with additional assets in the Eagle Ford and Arkoma Basins. The company provides water management solutions to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies under long-term contracts, including gathering, transporting, recycling, and handling produced water. WaterBridge operates the largest produced water infrastructure network in the United States, with approximately 2,500 miles of pipelines and 197 produced water handling facilities, handling over 2.6 million barrels per day of produced water.

Average Trading Volume: 2,500,434

See more data about WBI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue