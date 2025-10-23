Water Intelligence PLC Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Water Intelligence PLC announced the purchase of 20,000 of its own ordinary shares, executed through its joint broker, Dowgate Capital, on the London Stock Exchange. The shares, bought at an average price of 272.5 pence, will be held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights of the company, which now stands at 19,068,538 ordinary shares. This transaction reflects Water Intelligence’s strategic financial management and may influence shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WATR is a Outperform.

Water Intelligence’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by robust revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, which slightly offsets the financial strengths. The valuation is reasonable, suggesting the stock is fairly priced. Overall, the company is well-positioned for growth, but current market trends warrant caution.

Water Intelligence PLC is a leading multinational company specializing in precision, minimally-invasive leak detection and remediation solutions for both potable and non-potable water. The company operates in the water management industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions to detect and fix water leaks efficiently.

Average Trading Volume: 31,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £51.57M

