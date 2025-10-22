Water Intelligence PLC Announces Share Buyback and Updates Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Water Intelligence ( (GB:WATR) ) has issued an announcement.

Water Intelligence PLC announced the purchase of 10,000 of its own ordinary shares on 21 October 2025, executed through Dowgate Capital on the London Stock Exchange. The transaction, approved by shareholders, involves holding the purchased shares in treasury, affecting the total voting rights, which now stand at 19,088,538 ordinary shares. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could influence shareholder interest and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WATR) stock is a Buy with a £5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Water Intelligence stock, see the GB:WATR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WATR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WATR is a Outperform.

Water Intelligence’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by robust revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, which slightly offsets the financial strengths. The valuation is reasonable, suggesting the stock is fairly priced. Overall, the company is well-positioned for growth, but current market trends warrant caution.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WATR stock, click here.

More about Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence PLC is a leading multinational company specializing in precision, minimally-invasive leak detection and remediation solutions for both potable and non-potable water. The company operates in the water management industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions to address water leakage issues.

Average Trading Volume: 31,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £50.83M

For detailed information about WATR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue