Wasion Holdings Clarifies Share Option Scheme Details in 2024 Annual Report

Wasion Holdings Limited ( (HK:3393) ) has shared an update.

Wasion Holdings Limited has provided additional information regarding its Share Option Scheme, which was adopted in 2016. As of the end of 2024, the company had 101,688,167 options available for grant under the scheme, representing approximately 10.21% of its issued shares. This announcement highlights the company’s strategic use of share options to potentially enhance stakeholder value and align employee incentives with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3393) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.50 price target.

More about Wasion Holdings Limited

Wasion Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the industry of energy management and smart metering solutions. The company focuses on providing advanced metering infrastructure and energy efficiency services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,325,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.8B

