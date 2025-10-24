Warriedar Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anova Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WA8) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Mark Connelly. The change includes the acquisition of 1,166,666 Ordinary Shares and the disposal of an equal number of Performance Rights tied to a $0.20 WVAP hurdle. This adjustment in shareholding reflects the vesting and exercise of performance rights, potentially impacting the company’s governance and signaling confidence in its future performance.

More about Anova Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 9,872,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$282.4M

For a thorough assessment of WA8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue