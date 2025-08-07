Warner Music Group Reports 9% Revenue Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Warner Music Group ( (WMG) ).

Warner Music Group reported a 9% increase in total revenue for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025, driven by gains in recorded music and music publishing. Despite a net loss of $16 million, the company saw an 18% increase in Adjusted OIBDA, reflecting its strategic focus on market share gains and efficiency. The announcement highlights Warner’s commitment to investing in music and expanding its global impact, although challenges such as increased restructuring costs and a decrease in operating income were noted.

Spark’s Take on WMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WMG is a Neutral.

Warner Music Group’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives are key strengths, but high leverage and valuation concerns present risks. The company’s ability to manage these factors will be crucial for future growth.

More about Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group is a major player in the music industry, focusing on recorded music and music publishing. The company is known for its strong market presence in the U.S. and globally, with a focus on expanding its iconic catalog and supporting artists and songwriters.

Average Trading Volume: 1,711,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $15.58B

