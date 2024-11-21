Warehouse REIT PLC Sees Strong Portfolio Growth in 2024

Warehouse REIT PLC (GB:WHR) has released an update.
Warehouse REIT PLC has reported strong financial results for the first half of 2024, with a 4.1% increase in the value of its investment portfolio driven by the resilient multi-let industrial market. The company is actively managing its assets by focusing on high-quality multi-let properties, reducing debt, and progressing strategic sales such as the Radway Green development. Financial highlights include a 14.1% rise in profit after tax and a maintained dividend, with a significant portion of its debt hedged against interest rate volatility.
