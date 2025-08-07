Warby Parker CFO Steve Miller Resigns

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Warby Parker ( (WRBY) ) has provided an update.

On August 4, 2025, Warby Parker announced that Steve Miller, the Chief Financial Officer, will resign effective October 1, 2025, to pursue opportunities outside the industry. Co-CEO Dave Gilboa will temporarily assume Miller’s roles until a successor is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition. In its second quarter of 2025, Warby Parker reported a 14% increase in net revenue to $214 million and a 9% rise in active customers. The company is expanding its innovative offerings, including a partnership with Google to develop intelligent eyewear, and has raised its financial outlook for the year, reflecting its strong market positioning and growth potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (WRBY) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Warby Parker stock, see the WRBY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WRBY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRBY is a Outperform.

Warby Parker’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance in revenue growth and cash management, positive momentum in technical indicators, and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call. However, the high negative P/E ratio and overbought technical indicators present risks, with the partnership with Google providing a notable upside potential.

More about Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on providing vision products, primarily eyewear, to a broad market. The company is known for its innovative approach to retail and commitment to making eyewear accessible to all.

Average Trading Volume: 2,287,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.96B

