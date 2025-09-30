Waraba Gold Limited Announces Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Waraba Gold Limited ( (TSE:WBGD) ) has issued an update.

Waraba Gold Limited announced its board’s approval for a consolidation of its common shares, reducing the number of shares from 168,403,338 to approximately 9,355,741. This move, effective October 3, 2025, aims to streamline the company’s share structure, with no changes to its name or stock symbols, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WBGD is a Underperform.

Waraba Gold Limited faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and persistent losses, severely impacting its stock score. While technical indicators provide a slightly neutral outlook, and corporate events show potential for future growth, the overall financial distress overshadows these aspects, leading to a low score.

Waraba Gold Limited is a resource exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta, with its common shares trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘WBGD’ and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ZE0’.

Average Trading Volume: 102,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.44M

