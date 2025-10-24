Want Want China Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Want Want China Holdings ( (HK:0151) ) just unveiled an update.

Want Want China Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on November 24, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder value, potentially impacting its financial performance and stakeholder relations.

More about Want Want China Holdings

Want Want China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the food and beverage industry. It is known for its production and distribution of snacks, beverages, and dairy products, with a significant market focus in China.

