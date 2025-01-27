Wanka Online’s JV Partner Injects Capital, Alters Stake Distribution

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Wanka Online, Inc. ( (HK:1762) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wanka Online, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Huanju Times, has entered a Capital Injection Agreement with a joint venture partner. This agreement involves the joint venture partner subscribing to a 49% equity interest in the JV Company for RMB49,000,000 in cash. Upon completion, Huanju Times will hold a 51% stake, and the JV Company will remain a subsidiary of Wanka Online, with its financial results consolidated into the Group’s statements. This transaction, which reduces Huanju Times’ ownership from 100% to 51%, is deemed a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting but not shareholders’ approval.

More about Wanka Online, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 2.63%

Average Trading Volume: 490,180

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$285.3M

For detailed information about 1762 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.